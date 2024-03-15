Centre Asset Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.16. 4,012,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,523. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

