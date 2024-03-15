Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

