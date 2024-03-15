Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 332,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,446. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

