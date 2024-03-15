Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO Purchases $11,982.00 in Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,797.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,958. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 34.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

