Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 967,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 725,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 over the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

