Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

