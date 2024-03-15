Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 213,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 695,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

