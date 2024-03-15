Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Director Purchases $28,200.00 in Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently 125.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

