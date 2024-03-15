Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 2.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 126,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 918,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile



Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

