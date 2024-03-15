CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Boosted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.47. 284,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.48 and its 200-day moving average is $219.80. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.