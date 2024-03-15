CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Sells $249,444.51 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.