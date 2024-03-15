Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $21,134.40 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) COO Sean Steves sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $21,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.