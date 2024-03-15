Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.25. Approximately 1,848,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,097,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.61 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock worth $5,403,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

