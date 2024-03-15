Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDLX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 486.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 600.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.