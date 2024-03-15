Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the February 14th total of 173,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRDL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 96,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

