Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

