Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $139.43 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $141.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

