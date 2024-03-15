Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.