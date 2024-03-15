Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,284,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,303,512. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $297.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.29.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

