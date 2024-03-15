Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,414 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,414 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

MUI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 74,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

