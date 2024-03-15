Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN remained flat at $41.97 during trading hours on Friday. 651,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

