Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,152,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

