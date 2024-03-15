Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 991,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,149. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

