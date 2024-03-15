Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,230,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $470.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,882. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.99 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

