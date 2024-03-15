Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $135.16 and a 1-year high of $185.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

