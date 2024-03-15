Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $180,000.

ARDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,672. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

