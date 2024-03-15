Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.16. 2,038,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.