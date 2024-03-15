Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,008. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,748. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

