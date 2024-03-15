Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. 2,852,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,563. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.