Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

META stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.00. 6,969,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,702,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.