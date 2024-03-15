Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,211 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ remained flat at $10.88 during midday trading on Friday. 70,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.13.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
