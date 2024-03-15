Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.54

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 317487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

