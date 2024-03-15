Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.54

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 317487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.