Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £35,000 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider David S. Lowden acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,843.05).

Capita Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.55 ($0.17). 19,401,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.74 ($0.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.55. The firm has a market cap of £227.64 million, a P/E ratio of -699.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

