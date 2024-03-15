Cano Health, Inc. Sells 36,964 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,549,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $67,949.28.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

