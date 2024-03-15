Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 280 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $289.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

