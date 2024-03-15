Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,027 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

