Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,355 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.08 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

