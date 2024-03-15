Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.40. 67,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,224. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

