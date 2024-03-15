Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $933,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

