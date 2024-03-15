Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $464.25. 51,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.31 and a 200-day moving average of $413.07.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

