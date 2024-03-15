Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 14th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,004,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,419. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

