Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 71,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

