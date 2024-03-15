Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 541,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 201,800 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $35.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

