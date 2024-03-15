Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 10,178 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 339,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.