Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises about 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,374,000 after buying an additional 1,684,700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,524. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

