Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Acquires 369 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 131,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

