Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 48,521 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $21.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BFST. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $10,968,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

