BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the February 14th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

