Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Director Cory Jacobs Boydston Sells 7,759 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.60. 264,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,691. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $208.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.