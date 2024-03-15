Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Up 5.8%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $39.85. 115,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 476,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

